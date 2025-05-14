Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha spotted filming new BBC drama The Cage in Liverpool

Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha were spotted filming scenes for the new BBC crime drama 'The Cage' in Liverpool. The series, written by BAFTA-nominated Tony Schumacher, explores high-stakes crime in a casino setting.

Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha have been spotted filming an exciting new BBC drama in Liverpool.

Written by BAFTA nominated Scouser, Tony Schumacher, the upcoming series titled The Cage is described as “a high-stakes, high energy crime story set within the world of a Liverpool Casino with two unforgettable characters at its heart”.

When Leanne (Smith) and Matty (Socha) discover they are both robbing from the safe at the inner-city casino they work in, their lives are set on a collision course; with each other, the local gangster they're stealing from, and the police.

The five-part thrilling drama will be directed by Al Mackay and is currently being filmed in and around Liverpool and Merseyside.

Smith and Socha were seen shooting scenes in Netherley on Tuesday (May 14), with Smith donning a pink hoodie and jeans, and Socha wearing a shirt, tie and jacket.

The Cage will be available to watch on BBC One and iPlayer, though an official release date has not yet been revealed.

