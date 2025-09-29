“My city, my people, my heart.”

Renowned Liverpool artist, Jamie Webster, has announced three highly-awaited homecoming gigs.

Jamie started off singing chants for fellow Liverpool FC fans and by 2019 he was playing to a crowd of 60,000 ahead of the Champions League final in Madrid. Now, the singer has a huge following, three albums behind him and performed at major festivals throughout the summer, but did not perform in his own city.

Announcing the Liverpool shows on social media this morning (September 29), the singer-songwriter said: “Liverpool - it’s been a while. But next summer I’m back with 3 shows at the Blackstone Street Warehouse.”

Jamie Webster. | Haluk Gurer

The 31-year-old will perform on late show on July 4 (ages 14+) 2026, an early show for all ages on July 5 and a 14+ late show on July 5.

An exclusive pre-sale for mailing list and Instagram broadcast channel subscribers starts at 10.00am on Wednesday (October 1), General sale starts at 10.00am on Friday (October 3).

Jamie added: “Nothing beats playing at home and there’s some special supports lined up. No Glastonbury in 2026 so let’s bring it to Liverpool, ay? Be fast on getting your tickets See you all there. My city, my people, my heart.”