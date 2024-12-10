Find out the opening hours for John Lewis’ Liverpool ONE store this Christmas 2024, including important dates like Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

A favourite amongst Christmas shoppers - and those looking for a post-Christmas bargain - John Lewis is often pretty packed during the holiday season. Its Liverpool ONE store is no exception and there are a few key changes to its opening hours you should be aware of.

John Lewis Liverpool will close its doors this Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, providing a well deserved break for its staff over the festive period. The shop will operate normal opening hours on December 27 but there will be additional changes in the lead up to the New Year.

Below is everything you need to know if you plan on getting in some last minute shopping on Christmas Eve or you want to brace the sales after Boxing Day. Liverpool ONE’s opening hours can be found here.

John Lewis Liverpool ONE Christmas 2024 opening hours

December 23: 9.00am - 9.00pm.

December 24 (Christmas Eve): 9.00am - 5.00pm.

December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed.

December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed.

December 27: 10.00am - 8.00pm.

December 28: 9.30am - 7.00pm.

December 29: 11.00am - 5.00pm.

December 30: 10:00am - 8:00pm.

December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10.00am - 6.00pm.

January 1 (New Year’s Day): Closed.

