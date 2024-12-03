Find out Liverpool ONE's opening hours for Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year, perfect for stress-free shopping during the festive season.

December is here and in just a few weeks’ time, families around the world will celebrate the most magical day of the year.

While it is a wonderful time of year, the lead up can be pretty stressful as parents hurry to secure the best Christmas gifts for their kids and families argue over what to add to the Christmas day shopping list.

Luckily, you don’t need to stress too much about tackling the weekend crowds of Christmas shoppers in Liverpool city centre, as Liverpool ONE is once again extending opening hours across its stores.

Whether you're heading into town to grab presents after work, taking the kids to admire the twinkling lights or going for a festive meal with your friends, we've got you covered with all of Liverpool ONE's opening hours including late night shopping times, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year.

Liverpool ONE Christmas 2024 opening hours

December 16-23: Monday to Friday 9.00am to 9.00pm. Saturday 9.00 to 8.00pm. Sunday 11.00 to 5.00pm.

Christmas Eve: 9.00am to 5.00pm.

9.00am to 5.00pm. Christmas Day: Closed.

Closed. Boxing Day: 10.00am to 6.00pm.

December 27-30: Monday to Friday 10.00am to 8.00pm. Saturday 10.00 to 7.00pm. Sunday 11.00 to 5.00pm.

New Year's Eve: 10.00am to 5.00pm.

: 10.00am to 5.00pm. New Year's Day: 11.00am to 6.00pm.

Restaurants continue to be open between 11.00am and 11.00pm and are closed Christmas Day. Some stores may vary. Please ensure you check the brands’ website ahead of your visit.