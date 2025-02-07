Find out who is the favourite to win The Apprentice 2025.

This year’s Liverpool-based contestant on The Apprentice, Jonny Heaver, is among the top three favourites to win series 19.

Whilst the 23-year-old tutor didn’t have the most screen time in Thursday night’s (February 6) episode, many The Apprentice fans have pointed out he was the first to pick holes in his team’s plans (in which he was dismissed) that were later brought up by their potential sponsors and in the boardroom.

The latest episode saw Jonny’s team - headed up by project manager Amber-Rose - fail to impress sponsors with their ‘Fred&Nadz’ AI music video. Amber-Rose Badrudin, who owns a successful Asian convenience store and has a large following on TikTok, had previously been the favourite to win the series but has now dropped to number five, with the rival team’s project manager, Anisa, taking the top spot.

According to BonusFinder, pizza company owner Anisa Khan has a 57.9% probability of winning this year, followed by meal prep entrepreneur Mia Collins with a 40% chance. Jonny, a Liverpool-based tutoring company owner, comes it at number three with a 38.5% probability.

Series 19 started with 18 contestants and, so far, Aoibheann Walsh and Emma Rothwell have been fired by Lord Sugar. The Apprentice returns to BBC One at 9.00pm on Thursday, February 13.