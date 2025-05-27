Jurgen Klopp attended yesterday’s celebrations.

Former Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is “devastated” after the Reds’ victory parade ended in horror.

The 57-year-old attended the parade and was spotted celebrating with other famous faces, from a high vantage point in the city centre.

The celebrations ended in tragedy after a car ploughed into crowds of Liverpool fans on Water Street, at around 6.00pm. 27 people, including four children, were taken to hospital due to their injuries.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Klopp said : “My family and I are shocked and devastated. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You’ll never walk alone.”

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said that the incident is not being treated as terrorism and echoed fellow leaders, urging people to refrain from sharing “distressing footage” from the incident online.

A 53-year-old man from the Liverpool area, who is believed to be the driver, has been arrested.