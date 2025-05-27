A woman has described ‘jumping out of the way’ as a car ploughed into crowds in Liverpool on Monday evening (May 26).

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 27 people were taken to hospital after the car drove into Liverpool fans on Water Street, towards the end of LFC’s victory parade celebrations. Merseyside Police confirmed that a white British man, 53, was arrested.

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “We believe him to be the driver of the vehicle”, adding that extensive enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers walk along Water Street on Tuesday morning (May 27). | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

A woman named Chelsea told BBC Radio 5 Live: “We heard beeping and screaming and as we looked up the car was coming directly for us and for everybody else and we just jumped, I grabbed my friend to jump out the way and she grabbed her daughter, and it just skimmed us.

“It must’ve been going about 30mph and then we were just in shock that we just nearly got run over but we didn’t really know the gravity of it at that point and we were just in shock, then we saw everybody chasing the car afterwards with all the windows smashed.”

She added: “All of a sudden you just saw people lying on the floor and several police officers running towards the scene.”

Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said this morning (May 27) that four people are still “very, very ill in hospital”.