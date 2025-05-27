Merseyside Police and partners addressed a press conference in Liverpool.

Footage captured by our video journalist, Emily Bonner, shows Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims and Liverpool partners addressing last night’s press conference, after a car ploughed into crowds of Liverpool fans.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims told the conference that the incident is not being treated as terrorism and echoed fellow leaders, urging people to refrain from sharing “distressing footage” from the incident online.

Liverpool parade incident press conference. | Emily Bonner / LocalTV

She said the force had a “robust” traffic management plan in place and thanked members of the public who helped those injured in the “horrific” incident.

Chief fire officer Nick Searle said that four people were trapped under the vehicle and removed before being taken to hospital.

David Kitchin of North West Ambulance Service added that a total 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured. He said two of those taken to hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.

Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool City Council said: “It has cast a very dark shadow over what had been a joyous day for the city and the finale to a fabulous bank holiday.”

