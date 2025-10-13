Popular city centre dessert shop suddenly closes as bailiffs notice appears on door

A popular dessert shop in Liverpool has closed, with a forfeiture notice posted and locks changed.

Kaspa’s first opened its Liverpool branch in 2016, promising tasty waffles, crepes, sundaes, cakes, puddings, gelatos and more.

Located on the corner of Crosshall Street and Victoria Street, the venue is one of around 100 Kaspa’s dessert shops around the world. The sites are operated by franchisees.

Now, the dessert parlour has closed suddenly with a forfeiture notice appearing on the outside of the venue. The notice states that the landlord is Vita Liverpool 1 Ltd and Butcher and Barlow LLP, with the tenant being Optimum Gelato Ltd.

Notice outside Kaspa's Liverpool - submitted by LiverpoolWorld reader. | Submitted

The Optimum group also opened the St Helen’s Kaspa’s site in 2017, according to our sister publication Insider.

The notice, dated October 6, 2025, states that the locks have been changed and equipment must be collected by October 20.

The Kaspa’s website states the Liverpool branch is ‘temporarily closed’ but no further updates have been shared on its Facebook page or other social media platforms. The Kaspa’s site in Preston also closed unexpectedly this summer.

LiverpoolWorld has approached Kaspa’s for a comment.