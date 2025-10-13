Merseyrail timetable changes implemented - here's why

Merseyrail has implemented timetable changes this autumn.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since October 5, trains from stations between Southport and Sandhills have been departing up to three minutes earlier than previously scheduled, with trains running at slightly reduced speeds. Arrival times into Liverpool city centre and departure times from Liverpool city centre remain the same.

This weekend, the latest wave of changes came into force impacting stations between Chester, Ellesmere Port and Birkenhead Central. Services will depart up to three minutes earlier than scheduled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arrival times into Liverpool city centre and departure times from Liverpool city centre remain the same, but may arrive up to three minutes later at stations between Birkenhead Central and Chester/Ellesmere Port.

Merseyrail train at Sandhills. | Merseytravel

Explaining the reasons for the changes, a spokesperson for Merseyrail said: “We've made some small timetable adjustments to help us maintain a reliable service for you this autumn.

“Falling leaves during this time of year can create a slippery layer on railway tracks, which affects train acceleration and braking.

“To ensure safety, trains may need to run at slightly reduced speeds... and these small timetable adjustments help keep our services running smoothly for you.”

Use Merseyrail’s journey planner to keep up to date.