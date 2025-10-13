Hit BBC comedy Daddy Issues is returning, with new images sharing a glimpse into the highly-awaited second season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first series bagged the title of Best New TV Sitcom, after officially launching in August 2024, with Aimee Lou Wood also nominated for a Royal Television Society award.

Aimee Lou Wood starred as Gemma, a young woman who finds herself unexpectedly pregnant, while Liverpool’s David Morrissey played her rather immature father, Malcolm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey in Daddy Issues S2. | BBC/Fudge Park Productions/Matt Squire

Daddy Issues S2. | BBC/Fudge Park Productions/Matt Squire

Ending up in a flat-share in Stockport together, season one saw the pair navigate the tricky waters ahead and create a strong bond - with many laughs along the way.

The biggest comedy series for BBC Three since the channel’s relaunch, Daddy Issues was quickly renewed for a second series, with filming beginning at the start of this year.

Daddy Issues S2. | BBC/Fudge Park Productions/Matt Squire

Daddy Issues S2. | BBC/Fudge Park Productions/Matt Squire

Season one ended with Gemma giving birth to her daughter, Sadie, with the new series set to see her coming to terms with life as a mum while Malcolm is just thrilled to be a grandad. The series will once again feature Derek (David Fynn), Cherry (Taj Atwal) and Catherine (Sharon Rooney).

Sharing a clue about season two in a new press release, as well as first-look images, the BBC said: “A surprise visitor forces Malcolm to confront his past, and Gemma to face her future.”

A release date has not yet been revealed but the new season will features six episodes.