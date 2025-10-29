KFC opens newest Liverpool city centre restaurant with first ever feature
A highly-awaited KFC restaurant in Liverpool city centre has officially opened to the public.
The new fast-food joint - located in the former GAME unit on Lord Street - launched today (October 29), joining the likes of Popeyes, McDonald’s, Wingstop and the soon-to-open Chick-fil-A.
The venue boasts two floors, with an exclusive new bar opening on the first floor. The ‘Kwench bar’ is the first of its kind, offering the likes of Lemonades, Poppin refreshers, Krunch shakes and Iced coffee krunch.
The Lord Street branch features a host of self-service ordering screens and a range of seating, with a stylish pink and red colour scheme.
KFC Liverpool Lord Street opening hours
- Monday: 10.00 - 00.00
- Tuesday: 10.00 - 00.00
- Wednesday: 10.00 - 00.00
- Thursday: 10.00 - 00.00
- Friday: 10.00 - 02.00
- Saturday:10.00 - 02.00
- Sunday: 10.00 - 00.00