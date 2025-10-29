KFC opens newest Liverpool city centre restaurant with first ever feature

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Oct 2025, 17:32 GMT
KFC opens new Liverpool Lord Street restaurant
KFC has opened its newest fast-food joint in Liverpool, featuring a first ever feature for the brand.

A highly-awaited KFC restaurant in Liverpool city centre has officially opened to the public.

The new fast-food joint - located in the former GAME unit on Lord Street - launched today (October 29), joining the likes of Popeyes, McDonald’s, Wingstop and the soon-to-open Chick-fil-A.

The venue boasts two floors, with an exclusive new bar opening on the first floor. The ‘Kwench bar’ is the first of its kind, offering the likes of Lemonades, Poppin refreshers, Krunch shakes and Iced coffee krunch.

KFC Lord Street.placeholder image
KFC Lord Street. | Emma Dukes

The Lord Street branch features a host of self-service ordering screens and a range of seating, with a stylish pink and red colour scheme.

KFC Liverpool Lord Street opening hours

  • Monday: 10.00 - 00.00
  • Tuesday: 10.00 - 00.00
  • Wednesday: 10.00 - 00.00
  • Thursday: 10.00 - 00.00
  • Friday: 10.00 - 02.00
  • Saturday:10.00 - 02.00
  • Sunday: 10.00 - 00.00
