KFC workers in Liverpool have taken part in the Great British Spring Clean.

National environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy has launched its 10th National Great British Spring Clean, which sees thousands of volunteers picking litter to protect the environment.

Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, has been with the team at KFC Great Homer Street who've been cleaning up their local area.

Jenny Packwood, Chief Sustainability Officer at KFC told us: “We're in over a thousand communities up and down the UK and Ireland, and we just feel we've got a responsibility to those communities to try and help them be clean and tidy and be nice.

“We know that people really care about how their local community looks and feels, so we just feel like we're on so many high streets and so many communities, it's a responsibility really.”

Local resident, Peter said: “I think it's important to do events like this to tidy up the area, get to know the area a bit better, meet new people, and maybe encourage other people to get involved. And if you've got big organisations that are willing to do it, that's a bonus.”

Since 2016, the Great British Spring Clean has become the nation's biggest mass action environmental campaign, empowering litter heroes across the nation to pledge to pick more than 4 million bags of rubbish from the streets, parks and beaches. That's more than half a million wheelie bins worth.

It comes after the charity revealed 64% of the North West's adults love where they live, but for 72%, seeing litter makes them less proud of their neighbourhoods.

Peter said: “Take pride in where you are.

“Even if you go outside your door, pick up a couple of bits of litter, that's a couple of bits of litter off the street, and then you'll find people will come along, they'll join in, they'll ask you, they'll either turn around and say, you're wasting your time, or they'll say, well done, either way, you're getting people.

“Get in here, get in here and be proud of where you are, give it a go, what have you got to lose?”

Jenny added: “We've been doing it for five years now, this partnership with Keep Britain Tidy and every year we try and make it bigger and better, so we have more restaurants taking part.

“We make it slightly a competition between restaurants, because who can pick up the most litter, who can find the weirdest thing that's been littered, which is quite a popular one.”

In a YouGov survey carried out on the charity's behalf ahead of the campaign, 84% of the region's adults said they demonstrated their love for where they live by not dropping litter, while others said they litter picked and volunteered in their local communities. Nearly two-thirds of adults across the region say they're disappointed when they see litter in their local area, while over two-fifths are angry.

They also feel sad and embarrassed, and nearly a fifth even said they called out littering or told others not to do it.

Portia Fahey, councillor for Everton North, said: “The council have managed to invest an extra £3 million in the neighbourhoods department, which includes your litter picking and your clean-up and things like that.

“But we can only go so far as a council, we need to work together with the residents to make the neighbourhoods cleaner and safer.”