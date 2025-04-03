Grand National 2025: Race times and schedule Opening Day at Aintree Racecourse
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Grand National Festival is officially here, with 150,000 racegoers set to descend on Aintree from today (Thursday, April 3). A series of races will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the main steeplechase returning to Aintree Racecourse on the final day.
The highlight of the three-day event is, of course, Saturday’s Grand National, but there are plenty of eye-catching races for those in attendance during the first two days. Below is everything you need to know about Opening Day at The Grand National Festival 2025 at Aintree Racecourse.
When do gates open for Opening Day at the Grand National Festival 2025?
Gates open at 11.00am.
Opening Day race schedule (Thursday, April 3)
- 1.45pm: EBC Group Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f
- 2.20pm: Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f
- 2.55pm: Aintree Bowl Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f
- 3.30pm: William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f
- 4.05pm: Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase 2m 5f
- 4.40pm: Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase 2m
- 5.15pm: Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race 2m 1f
Opening Day entertainment
Red Rum Garden Stage
- 11.30am - 1.00pm - DJ LIam McKeown
- 1.00pm - 1.40pm - DJ Sam Edwards w/ sax & bongos
- 1.50pm - 2.15pm - DJ Kaci Lea
- 2.25pm - 2.50pm - DJ Sam Edwards
- 3.00pm - 3.25pm - DJ Dean Peet w/ sax & bongos
- 3.35pm - 4.00pm - DJ Kaci Lea w/ sax & bongos
- 5.20pm - 6.30pm - Horse Auction
Bandstand
- 10.45am - 11.30am - Stray Horns
- 12.00pm - 12.45p,m - Stray Horns
- 1.10pm - 1.40pm - Stray Horns
- 2.25pm - 2.50pm - Fat Cats
- 3.35pm - 4.00pm - Fat Cats
- 5.20pm - 5.45pm - Fat Cats
Sefton Arms Entrance
- 10.55 - 11.25am - Rag Tag Misfits
- 12.00pm - 1.00pm - Rag Tag Misfits
Pravha
- 11.15am- 11.45am - Fat Cats
- 12.00pm - 12.25pm - Fat Cats
- 12.50pm - 1.15pm - Fat Cats
Sunloch
- 12.45pm - 1.35pm - Brothers of Swing
- 1.50pm - 2.15pm - Brothers of Swing
- 3.00pm - 3.25pm - Brothers of Swing
- 3.35pm - 4.00pm - Brothers of Swing
- 4.45pm - 5.10pm - Brothers of Swing
- 5.20pm - 5.50pm - Brothers of Swing
Food Court
- 12.15pm - 12.45pm - The Skylarks
- 1.10pm - 1.40pm - The Skylarks
- 4.10pm- 4.35pm - The Skylarks
- 4.45pm - 5.10pm - The Skylarks
- 1.50pm - 2.15pm - Rag Tag Misfits
- 2.25pm - 2.25pm - Rag Tag Misfits
Garden Club
- 12.25pm - 12.50pm - Toni James Duo
- 1.15pm - 1.40pm - Toni James Duo
- 2.25pm - 2.50pm - Toni James Duo
- 3.00pm - 3.25pm - Toni James Duo
- 4.10pm - 4.35pm - Toni James Duo
- 4.45pm - 5.10pm - Toni James Duo
BOXPARK
- 10.45am - 1.40pm - Danny Black
- 1.50pm - 2.15pm - Danny Black
- 2.25pm - 2.50pm Danny Black
- 3.00pm - 3.25pm - Dom Townsend
- 3.35pm - 4.00pm - Dom Townsend
- 4.45pm - 5.10pm - Dom Townsend
- 5.20pm - 5.45pm - Dom Townsend
Equestrian Centre
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm - Revival
- 2.25pm - 2.50pm - Revival
- 3.00pm - 3.25pm - Revival
- 3.35pm - 4.00pm - Revival
- 4.45pm - 5.10pm - Revival
- 5.20pm - 6.30pm - Revival
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.