Liverpool Zoe's Place becomes independent charity after remarkable campaign

Liverpool Zoe’s place has launched as an independent charity.

Zoe’s Place Liverpool baby hospice today (Thursday, May 1) transfers from being part of Zoe’s Place Trust to becoming a new independent charity, Liverpool Zoe’s Place.

In October, Zoe’s Place announced its Liverpool baby hospice would be forced to close by the end of the year unless it could raise enough money to build a new facility.

Providing crucial support for babies and children with life-threatening illnesses since it launched in Liverpool in 1995, the charity said it had 30 days to raise the funds, needing around £5m for a new home.

Led by MP for Liverpool West Derby, Ian Byrne, a campaign was launched and local businesses and famous faces joined together in support of the hospice, with Home Bargains pledging £2.5m and Liverpool-based clothing brand Montirex donating more than £100,000.

Now, Liverpool Zoe’s place has launched as an independent charity, with Ian Byrne as its patron, alongside six trustees. The charity has finalised plans to build the hospice’s new home at Hayman’s Green in West Derby.

Zoe’s Place & Ian Byrne. | Ian Byrne

Speaking about the news, Mr Byrne said: “We have come so far from the threat of Zoe’s Place closing in October to where we are now. This is the start of an exciting future for the hospice under the stewardship of Liverpool Zoe’s Place.

“I have no doubt that we will create a centre of excellence to support the most vulnerable children in our city. This is a great day and I am so proud of the people in our wonderful and generous city.”

Zoe’s Place Trust will continue to run baby hospices in Coventry and Middlesbrough. Its Executive Trustee, Joan Stainsby, said: “Our former Chairman, Professor Jack Scarisbrick, came up with the idea of a hospice for babies in Liverpool thirty years ago. There were few options in those days and Jack was determined to change that. With the support of the people of Liverpool, Zoe’s Place was born.

“Thirty years later, there was once again a risk that babies in Liverpool would be without specialist care. Thankfully, once again, the people of Liverpool stepped forward, raising the money needed to secure the hospice’s future.

Zoe's Place Baby Hospice, Liverpool. | Zoe's Place Baby Hospice

Chair of Liverpool Zoe’s Place, Karen Livesey, said: “I am thrilled that Liverpool Zoe’s Place has taken on ownership of this wonderful children’s hospice in Liverpool. We are working closely with the staff and plan a family day later in the month to mark the transition.

“We could not have done any of this without the support and generosity of the people of Liverpool. The next step is to put a spade in the ground for the state-of-the-art new centre.”

“We know, therefore, that the children and families we have supported, and our local staff team, will be in good hands.”