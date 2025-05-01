Liverpool Council children's services show 'significant improvement'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Significant improvement” has been made in the two years since Ofsted's concerning review of Liverpool Council's Children's Services.

During an Ofsted inspection in March 2023, inspectors raised concerns about capacity, workload, delays in ensuring the needs of children are met and child protection, concluding that there were “serious weaknesses for children who need help and protection, which leave children being harmed or at risk of harm”.

Four out of five key areas of the service were classed as ‘inadequate’ with the other being branded ‘improvement required.’

A monitoring inspection took place in March 2025, and children are no longer deemed at risk of harm. The findings published on April 28 note that there has been “a significant improvement” in the response to disabled children. Ofsted said social workers’ caseloads in the service for disabled children have halved and there is increased management capacity in the team.

The immediate response to children who go missing from home or care has also improved, with Ofsted stating: “Workers are persistent in their efforts to talk to children when they return home, to explore why they went missing. This information is used to try and reduce the risk of children going missing again.”

The report mentioned that children at risk of exploitation are “not always promptly identified and referred to children’s social care by partner agencies”, but “leaders understand that there is a need to develop a more coordinated approach.”

Councillor Liz Parsons, Liverpool Council cabinet member for children’s services, said: “This monitoring visit highlights the progress we have made over the last two years, and that we are addressing areas that need improvement.

“Our staff are absolutely committed to delivering the very best services for children and young people in Liverpool, and I would like to thank them for their hard work which is making a positive difference to the lives of the most vulnerable every single day.

“Improving Children’s Services is a journey that takes time, and our ambition is to get to a position where we are delivering an outstanding service, as well as becoming a UNICEF Child Friendly City putting young people at the forefront of decision making. I firmly believe we are on track to achieve both.”