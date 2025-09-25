Merseyside’s often forgotten areas will benefit from new funding.

Residents across Liverpool, Merseyside and the North West will lead the “revival” of their communities, as the Prime Minister launches a “landmark” £5 billion Pride in Place programme — backing “the true patriots who build their communities up, and choosing unity over division”.

As part of the new government scheme, 169 areas of the UK will receive up to £2 million every year for a decade - including overlooked or “declining” areas of Liverpool and Merseyside.

95 areas will also receive an immediate £1.5 million - known as the Pride of Place Impact Fund - to upgrade public spaces with new green spaces, play areas and sports and leisure facilities.

Merseyside’s often forgotten areas will benefit from new funding. | El Pollock / Rodhullandemu / Google / Canva

The North West is set to see the largest investment, with a total of 55 areas in the region to benefit from the scheme. 38 locations in the North West will receive up to £2m per month, while 17 will receive the Impact Fund.

The government says local people will decide how funding is spent and communities will gain new powers to seize boarded-up shops, block nuisance businesses, and buy beloved local assets before they close. The announcement is part of the government’s ten-year Plan for Change.

East Everton, Liverpool. | Google Earth

Speaking about the investment, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline – powerless to stop boarded-up shops and neglected parks. That ends now.

“We’re investing in Britain’s future, by backing the true patriots that build our communities up in neighbourhoods across every corner of the country. Because it’s people who bring pride, hope and life to our communities.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

“This is a huge investment, but what matters most is who decides how it’s spent: the neighbours, volunteers and parents who know their communities best – the people with real skin in the game.

“We’re choosing renewal over decline, unity over division. This is our Plan for Change in action – giving power and pride back to the people who make Britain great.”

The Merseyside areas that will receive up to £2m per year, for ten years are:

Speke East

Page Moss & Fincham

Everton East

Birkenhead Central

Bootle South

Norris Green East

Seacombe

Fairfield West & Newsham Park

Town Centre East & Fingerpost (St Helens)

Woodchurch

Nearby areas also receiving funding are Hough Green, Ellesmere Port Town & Rossmore, and Skelmersdale South East.

Knowsley, Liverpool, St Helens and Halton will receive the £1.5m Pride of Place Impact Fund.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves added: "We’re giving local people the power to transform their hometowns. Giving them more control of how money is spent where they live so that together we can invest in Britain’s renewal and build an economy that rewards working people.

“This £5 billion investment doesn't just reverse decades of underinvestment in our public infrastructure – it cuts through the bureaucracy by giving local people the power to deliver the change they want to see."