'New era' for historic Lark Lane pub as it reopens to the public with 'new' name
The Lodge closed in June for “an extensive refurbishment”, with a spokesperson at the time confirming it would be reopening under new ownership.
The 1936 Pub Co. - known for the restoration of many iconic Liverpool pubs including The Vines, The Monro and the Pilgrim - were confirmed as the new owners, with the company last month revealing the Lane’s ‘oldest’ pub would be renamed The Masonic Arms, in honour of its original name The Masonic Hotel.
Now, the historic venue has reopened to the public. In a social media post today (August 6), a spokesperson for the pub said: “WE ARE OPEN! A new/old era begins on the Lane.”
The Masonic Arms offers 10 cask ales, Homebaked pies, cheese boards, board games, pub quizzes, real log fires and televisions for sport. It will now be open from 12.00pm on weekdays and 11.00am on weekends.
