Popular Liverpool pub reopens after major six-figure refurbishment work
A popular Liverpool pub has reopened after a major investment.
The Black Horse, a popular Greene King pub in Old Swan, has reopened with a fresh new look, following significant investment.
Situated on Prescot Road, the inside of the pub has had a complete revamp to create a bright and modern layout for customers, and the toilets have been fully redecorated, providing a contemporary new look.
There are also significant improvements to the exterior with the introduction of additional outdoor seating, new garden furniture and festoon lighting.
