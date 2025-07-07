A popular Liverpool pub has reopened after a major investment.

The Black Horse, a popular Greene King pub in Old Swan, has reopened with a fresh new look, following significant investment.

Situated on Prescot Road, the inside of the pub has had a complete revamp to create a bright and modern layout for customers, and the toilets have been fully redecorated, providing a contemporary new look.

The Black Horse, Liverpool (before). | Google

The Black Horse, Liverpool (after). | Greene King

There are also significant improvements to the exterior with the introduction of additional outdoor seating, new garden furniture and festoon lighting.

The six-figure investment also includes the refurbishment of the event space, which is available for private bookings, as well as new food and drinks menus.