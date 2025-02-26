A “vital” African Caribbean community centre could be retained on its original site amid controversial plans for a new school in Liverpool 8.

Dozens gathered both inside and out of Liverpool Town Hall on Tuesday evening (February 25) to make their voices heard over proposals by the city council to use a plot of land it owns off Upper Parliament Street as one of three to provide a new secondary school.

With a “critical” position looming next year in terms of the amount of school places being provided across Liverpool, the local authority could use land occupied by the African Caribbean Centre – which has stood since 1987 – to deliver an expanded provision from next year. It is thought the first intake for the school year 2026/27 could take more than 120 pupils at Eden Girls’ Leadership Academy operated by Star Academies.

The school would be the first Muslim faith-designated school in Liverpool’s history. The move has prompted a backlash from those who use the African Caribbean centre, with the board using an initial statement to express how they had been left “shocked, angry and extremely saddened” by the announcement that their facility could be relocated.

Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council, told a tense and sometimes hostile Liverpool Council cabinet meeting the preference would be for the existing African Caribbean centre to remain in situ as part of any school development. The Kensington and Fairfield member said it would be “the immediate priority” to retain the centre.

Campaigners enter the main meeting room to address city leader Liam Robinson. | LDRS

Demonstrators with placards emblazoned with Black Lives Matter and Save Our Centre gathered on Water Street to vocalise their opposition to the plans, with many taking their seats in the Town Hall as cabinet members debated a way forward. It was revealed in 2023 how more than two dozen locations had been assessed for the new school amid an urgent need for places in Liverpool.

According to a cabinet report, the Department for Education (DfE) identified L7/L8/L15 postcode areas as the required geographic search area for the new school. As part of the proposals, four acres of land on Upper Parliament Street, Mulgrave Street and Selborne Street are to be made available for a peppercorn rent over 125 years.

The DfE would provide funding for the construction of the school. It is expected around 600 pupils will occupy the school when full, with 50% reserved for Muslim girls.

Cllr Nick Small, cabinet member for growth and economy, was loudly heckled when he said the land was the “only site” that meets the DfE provision for a new school. Councillors heard the wide-ranging opposition to the plans from speakers including Linda Priddie, who sits on the board of the African Caribbean Centre.

She said the proposals had the potential to disrupt community cohesion and trust within L8. She added how an equality impact assessment put forward by the city offered “no positive option” for the African Caribbean community, describing the centre as a “vital facility in the heart of our community.”

Addae Gaskin said the centre was “the beating heart of the people” and a “sanctuary of culture.” In a passionate speech that drew thunderous applause, he added how the African Caribbean community had the “right to stay in the area that we built.”

African Caribbean Centre, Liverpool. | Hugh Venables via Wikimedia

Cllr Nathalie Nicholas, who represents the Canning ward, said the site holds a “profound significance for Liverpool” describing it as a “beacon of support and cultural activities.” Cllr Nicholas said the centre’s role in promoting heritage and culture “cannot be overstated” and gave people a “feeling of inclusion.”

She said she opposed the displacement of the centre over a perceived lack of preliminary engagement, adding how the building of a new school should be a celebration for the community. Cllr Nicholas added how the retention of the centre in its place was “about the preservation of our heritage.”

Tensions rose as Tawhid Islam, trustee of the Liverpool Region Mosque Network, addressed the cabinet. While Mr Islam said the communities had stood “side by side for generations” and stressed the future in L8 should be shared together, he was loudly heckled by campaigners.

Mr Islam said he wanted the council to be a facilitator for the centre to remain a “vital voice for the Caribbean community” and wanted to find a way forward that would benefit all parties. Cllr Robinson issued a public apology over how the matter had been handled, saying it had fallen below the standards he expected.

Liverpool African Caribbean Centre. | African Caribbean Centre Liverpool via Change.org

The city leader said: “As a cabinet we have a difficult balance to consider in respect of fulfilling our statutory duty to provide school places, which we’ve heard today are approaching crisis point in terms of the projected shortfall in available places from 2026. The development of Eden Girls School will be a huge contribution to that shortfall serving all girls of all race, and all religions, in the communities of Liverpool 7, Liverpool 8 and beyond.”

After heated discussions, which included a suspension of formal proceedings as activists made their way into the main room to address Cllr Robinson, members agreed to make retaining the existing centre the preferred option going forward and that immediate priority discussions take place with the community on that basis. Members of the public had to be removed by CitySafe staff towards the end of the two hour session as the temperature continued to rise.

One person was heard to say “the Caribbean centre belongs to the Caribbean people” while another shouted: “This would not have had to happen had we been consulted in the right way.

“You will not divide and conquer the Liverpool 8 community.”