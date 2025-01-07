Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool Airport is closed due to heavy overnight snow, with all flights currently suspended.

The Liverpool City Region awoke to thick snow on Tuesday morning (January 7), with a number of schools closed, Merseyrail services disrupted, motorists facing difficult driving conditions and flights cancelled or delayed.

Currently, all flights flying to and from Liverpool John Lennon Airport are suspended with delays expected until at least 10.00am. The 2.35am easyJet flight to Manchester was cancelled and all other departures are currently delayed by multiple hours.

The scene at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in Liverpool. Heavy overnight snow is causing disruption across the UK as the cold start to the new year continues

Arrivals are also expected to be majorly delayed, with 9.10 easyJet flight from Belfast (EZY 502) not expected to land until 4.30pm.

In an update at 8.00am, a spokesperson for the airport said: “Liverpool Airport currently remains closed for snow clearing & anti-icing. Current estimate for re-opening is 10.00hrs. Safety is our uppermost priority so thank you for your patience whilst we clear the concrete surfaces and runway before.”