Liverpool John Lennon Airport is warning of mass flight delays due to overnight snow.

The airport in Speke announced its closure on Tuesday morning (January 7), with all flights suspended due to heavy overnight snowfall. The terminal was opened shortly after 9.30am, however, the runway remained closed for snow clearing.

Providing an update at 10.30am, a spokesperson for Liverpool Airport said: “Our runway is now open and flights should resume shortly. Safety is our uppermost priority and we would like to thank passengers for their patience whilst we cleared the snow and ice.”

The scene at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in Liverpool.

Though the runway is now open, passengers are warned that ‘many flights’ are subject to delay and are advised to check with their airline for the latest information regarding particular flights.

Several flights are currently delayed by multiple hours and the 8.05am Ryanair flight to Shannon (FR 5224) has now been cancelled. The 10.50am Ryanair flight from Shannon to Liverpool (FR 5225) has also been cancelled, as well as the 9.15 Ryanair flight from Barcelona to Liverpool (FR 6559).

The airport is also warning of travel disruption, with a spokesperson adding: “We are aware of travel problems in the area too - particularly the road network leading from the M56 at junction 12 towards both Mersey crossings at Runcorn. Please allow plenty of time to travel to the airport.”