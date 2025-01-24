Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Storm Éowyn leads to flight cancellations and delays at Liverpool Airport.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Éowyn is causing disruption this morning, with winds of up to 70mph expected to hit Merseyside and a series of flights being cancelled at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

A rare red warning has been issued for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, and Ireland is facing wind gusts of more than 100mph, leading to Ryanair and easyJet cancelling a series of flights to Ireland this morning. Loganair services to the Isle of Man are also impacted.

Full list of cancelled flights or delayed flights at Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Departures

07.00 EasyJet EZY501 to Belfast International - cancelled.

07.30 Ryanair FR6552 to Ireland W Knock - cancelled.

07.30 Ryanair FR435 to Dublin - cancelled.

07.40 Ryanair FR5224 to Shannon - cancelled.

08.35 Loganair LM682 to Isle of Man - cancelled.

09.40 EasyJet EZY3441 to Amsterdam - estimated departure time unavailable.

11.00 AerLingus EI3191 to Dublin - estimated departure time unavailable.

12.10 EasyJet EZY503 to Belfast International - estimated departure time unavailable.

12.30 EasyJet EZY3365 to Tenerife South - estimated departure time unavailable.

13.10 AerLingus EI3191 to Dublin - cancelled.

13.15 easyJet EZY517 to Isle of Man - due to depart at 17.00.

13.55 easyJet EZY513 to City of Derry - due to depart at 17.25.

15.00 easyJet EZY533 to Belfast City - due to depart at 18.10.

An Arriva bus with its destination set to Liverpool John Lennon Airport. | LJLA and Arriva

Arrivals

07.05 Ryanair FR436 from Dublin - cancelled.

07.15 Ryanair FR5225 from Shannon - cancelled.

07.40 Loganair LM681 from Isle of Man - cancelled.

09.10 EasyJet EZY502 from Belfast International - cancelled.

10.00 Ryanair FR6551 from Ireland W Knock - cancelled.