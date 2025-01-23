Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Travellers are advised not to use some TransPennine Express train services this Friday due to severe weather warnings from Storm Éowyn.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Éowyn is set to impact travel across the country this week, with winds of up to 60mph expected to hit Liverpool and large swathes of the North West tomorrow (January 24).

An amber weather warning for wind will be in force from 6.00am until 9.00pm, with the Met Office warning of widespread disruption, power cuts and danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the forecast, TransPennine Express (TPE) has issued a ‘do not travel warning’ on journeys between Manchester and Liverpool. The train company warned that the weather may lead to short notice cancellation of services.

More TransPennine Express trains to call at Wakefield Kirkgate, Castleford, and Normanton from this week

In a statement, a spokesperson for TransPennine Express said: “TPE is urging customers not to travel between Manchester/Liverpool and Glasgow/Edinburgh, or on services between York, Newcastle, and Edinburgh, on Friday 24 January due to the expected gale-force winds from Storm Éowyn.

“Our top priority is the safety of our customers and colleagues. We will do everything possible to keep people moving under difficult conditions, however due to the weather warnings in place for this Friday, we are having to issue advice not to travel on two of our routes.”

Customers should check the TPE website at tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates or visit nationalrail.co.uk for the latest updates.