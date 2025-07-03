The people of Liverpool are ‘devastated’ after the permanent closure of the inpatient unit at Liverpool’s Marie Curie Hospice.

The 26-bed unit at the Speke Road hospice in Woolton temporarily closed in the summer of 2024 due to a shortage in specialist nursing staff. Despite passionate pleas for its reopening, Marie Curie confirmed this week that it would be closed for good.

Local residents shared their anger and sadness about the closure, with many noting it is a ‘vital’ part of the Woolton community.

One local, who sadly experienced first hand the work that the unit did, told LiverpoolWorld: “My dad died here 32 years ago. He went in for respite to give my mum a break from caring for him and he never left. Although it was a difficult and emotional time, the staff were brilliant and helped to make things a little easier. I'm so sad to see this.”

Another local resident said: “Can’t believe this. It’s been a part of Woolton for many years such a caring place where people are allowed to pass in dignity and staff are like family. Unbelievable.”

Marie Curie, Speke Road. | Local TV

While one woman added: “So very sad they looked after my older sister Joyce also so angry too the staff are fantastic.”

In March, dozens of people gathered outside Liverpool Town Hall to show their support to the hospice as representatives from Marie Curie admitted they could and should have communicated better over plans for the site. It was hoped the site would reopen as soon as possible, but its permanent closure was confirmed on Wednesday (July 2).

In a statement, a spokesperson for the charity said: “We have been unable to secure the sustainable funding needed from the Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care Board (ICB) and as such Marie Curie has taken the difficult decision to close the inpatient unit at its Liverpool hospice permanently.”

The statement continued: “To reopen the inpatient unit, we would need to agree a sustainable, long-term funding plan with the ICB to meet the rising costs of running the unit. Regrettably, despite efforts by both parties, they can’t currently commit to that.

Marie Curie, Woolton. | Marie Curie

“While we recognise the hard choices the ICB faces in meeting demand for care at every life stage with stretched budgets, with our own costs increasing, we can’t reopen the unit without assurances of future NHS funding to meet the rapidly rising costs.

“We appreciate the generous support of the people of Liverpool, who have raised £2.6 million over the past three years. We can’t continue to bridge the funding gap nor expect them to help close it.”

The outpatient service at the Woolton site will remain open and the charity says it will continue to work in partnership with the ICB to find a longer-term solution for palliative and end of life care in Liverpool, including inpatient beds