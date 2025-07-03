I believed London was perfect until I moved to Liverpool - it's really opened my eyes
A Reddit user has said they “thought London was perfect” until making the move to Liverpool.
Sharing a post on the online forum, user AppropriateAd3768 said they moved to Liverpool “nearly a month” ago and it’s “such a lovely little city”.
They continued: “Everyone is so friendly and it’s always nice to get the odd smile and nod when walking past someone. And listening to the sounds of seagulls and the docks every morning and evening is so peaceful.
“I’m glad I moved here. Opened my eyes even more to how miserable London is. A year ago today if someone told me I’d be living up here I’d be shocked because I always believed London was the perfect place for me. But it really wasn’t.
“For any Londoners who are tired of how things have been down there and plan to move here, do it!
Liverpool is known for its friendly, chatty people and another man from London said he was “fighting back the tears” after recently visiting Liverpool and having a brilliant experience.
