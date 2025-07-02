The inpatient unit at Liverpool’s Marie Curie Hospice will not be reopening, the charity has said.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-bed unit at the Speke Road hospice in Woolton temporarily closed in the summer of 2024 due to a shortage in specialist nursing staff, with bereaved families and campaigners making passionate pleas for its reopening.

In March, dozens of people gathered outside Liverpool Town Hall to show their support to the hospice as representatives from Marie Curie admitted they could and should have communicated better over plans for the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Marie Curie has confirmed the inpatient unit will remain closed.

In a statement on Wednesday (July 2), a spokesperson for the charity said: “We have been unable to secure the sustainable funding needed from the Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care Board (ICB) and as such Marie Curie has taken the difficult decision to close the inpatient unit at its Liverpool hospice permanently.”

Marie Curie, Woolton. | Marie Curie

The statement continued: “To reopen the inpatient unit, we would need to agree a sustainable, long-term funding plan with the ICB to meet the rising costs of running the unit. Regrettably, despite efforts by both parties, they can’t currently commit to that.

“While we recognise the hard choices the ICB faces in meeting demand for care at every life stage with stretched budgets, with our own costs increasing, we can’t reopen the unit without assurances of future NHS funding to meet the rapidly rising costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate the generous support of the people of Liverpool, who have raised £2.6 million over the past three years. We can’t continue to bridge the funding gap nor expect them to help close it.”

The outpatient service at the Woolton will remain open and the charity says it will continue to work in partnership with the ICB to find a longer-term solution for palliative and end of life care in Liverpool, including inpatient beds.