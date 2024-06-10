Liverpool bus strikes cancelled after 'new and improved' offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly 500 drivers had been due to walk out this week.

Strikes by Stagecoach bus drivers in Liverpool have been called off after ‘a new and improved offer from the employer’, Unite the union have announced today.

Nearly 500 drivers had been due to walk on June 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17, over what Unite said was a ‘huge disparity between their pay and that of Arriva Liverpool drivers’. A number of local bus services were set to be cancelled or disrupted, impacting day-to-day travel and potentially those heading to Anfield to see Taylor Swift this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach city bus in Liverpool. Image: Tupungato - stock.adobe.com

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strikes have now been called off while union members are balloted on the new offer. Discussing the news, Unite regional officer Brian Troake said:"The threat of industrial action has made Stagecoach see sense and come back to the table with a new and improved offer for our members that recognises their hard work and current low pay. We have decided, as a goodwill gesture, to cancel the planned strikes later this month to allow the ballot to take place."