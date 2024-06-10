Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Almost 500 Liverpool Stagecoach bus drivers will strike over pay this week, as their union claims they’re being paid ‘on the cheap’.

The drivers will walk out over what Unite the Union say is a ‘huge disparity between their pay and that of Arriva Liverpool drivers’. According to Unite, Arriva drivers are paid £1.40 more an hour, equating to around £3,000 a year, for performing the same role. The workers will strike from June 13 to 17, impacting day-to-day travel and transport to events such as Taylor Swift’s series of sold-out concerts at Anfield Stadium.

On June 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17, Stagecoach services 10A, 14, 53, 82, 86 will not be operating - though the Arriva services will continue to operate on these routes. In addition to this, Stagecoach will not be able operate any of its other contracted services. Services 17, 19, 20/21 will operate to a reduced frequency between 6.30am – 7.30pm on the proposed industrial action dates.

Stagecoach’s Liverpool drivers will strike this June.