Heavy snow overnight disrupts Wirral with halted bin collections, flooded roads, and school closures.

Heavy overnight has led to mass disruption across the Liverpool City Region, with many Wirral schools shut, roads closed, public transport services disrupted and bin collections suspended.

Sharing an update on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for Wirral Council said: “All bin collections are suspended today Tuesday 7 Jan following heavy snow overnight. Further details will be provided later today.”

A beautiful snow-covered Port Sunlight. | Ian Fairbrother

Street cleaning operations have also been suspended and a number of roads are flooded due to melting snow on Monday. Some road closures are in place. The roads affected include:

China Farm Lane

Brimstage Road (Village area and Brimstage Lane)

Woodchurch Road (M53 J 3)

Bromborough Road (From Spital Road to Quarry Road East)

Poulton Road / Dibbinsdale Road

Rigby Drive

Thornton Common Road (traveling towards Thornton Hough / also Thornton Common Road at Clatterbridge Road Rocklands Lane and St Georges Way)

Arrowe Brook Lane Road (Junction of Mill Lane)

Ellens Lane

Column Road / Grange Cross Lane

Clatterbridge Road (outside Claire House)

Willow Lane / Willaston Road

Spital Road (Spital Dam/ Junction of St Andrews Road including Arkwood Close)

Poulton Hall Road (by Rugby Club)

Willaston Road / Willaston Lane junction

A number of schools across Wirral will remain closed on Tuesday. Full details are available here.