Disruption continues as heavy snowfall leads to school closures in Merseyside, including the Wirral area. Liverpool Airport shut and Merseyrail services face disruption.

Travel disruption is set to continue today (Tuesday, January 7) as Merseyside is once again covered in a thick blanket of snow. Heavy snowfall on Sunday (January 5) saw flights delayed, rail services cancelled and roads closed.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force until 10.00am, covering Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens, Knowsley and Halton, and a number of schools will remain closed due to the adverse conditions.

A snow-covered Liverpool. | National World

Merseyside school closures (January 7)

This list continues to be updated.

The Mosslands School, Wirral

St John Plessington, Wirral

Co-op Academy Portland, Wirral

Weatherhead High School, Wirral

South Wirral High School, Wirral

The Oldershaw School, Wirral

The Prescot School, Prescot

Liverpool Airport is currently closed and Merseyrail services are facing disruption.