Liverpool snow: Schools closed as heavy snow causes further disruption across Merseyside

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Jan 2025, 09:10 GMT
Disruption continues as heavy snowfall leads to school closures in Merseyside, including the Wirral area. Liverpool Airport shut and Merseyrail services face disruption.

Travel disruption is set to continue today (Tuesday, January 7) as Merseyside is once again covered in a thick blanket of snow. Heavy snowfall on Sunday (January 5) saw flights delayed, rail services cancelled and roads closed.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force until 10.00am, covering Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens, Knowsley and Halton, and a number of schools will remain closed due to the adverse conditions.

| National World

Merseyside school closures (January 7)

This list continues to be updated.

  • The Mosslands School, Wirral
  • St John Plessington, Wirral
  • Co-op Academy Portland, Wirral
  • Weatherhead High School, Wirral
  • South Wirral High School, Wirral
  • The Oldershaw School, Wirral
  • The Prescot School, Prescot

Liverpool Airport is currently closed and Merseyrail services are facing disruption.

