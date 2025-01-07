Liverpool snow: Schools closed as heavy snow causes further disruption across Merseyside
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Travel disruption is set to continue today (Tuesday, January 7) as Merseyside is once again covered in a thick blanket of snow. Heavy snowfall on Sunday (January 5) saw flights delayed, rail services cancelled and roads closed.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force until 10.00am, covering Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens, Knowsley and Halton, and a number of schools will remain closed due to the adverse conditions.
Merseyside school closures (January 7)
This list continues to be updated.
- The Mosslands School, Wirral
- St John Plessington, Wirral
- Co-op Academy Portland, Wirral
- Weatherhead High School, Wirral
- South Wirral High School, Wirral
- The Oldershaw School, Wirral
- The Prescot School, Prescot
Liverpool Airport is currently closed and Merseyrail services are facing disruption.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.