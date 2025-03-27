Liverpool Council push for city-wide tourist tax

Liverpool Council is to push the UK Government to adopt a tourism tax after moves to introduce an increased hotel levy across the city.

Earlier this month, Liverpool’s Accommodation Business Improvement District (ABID) confirmed it would ballot its members on charging guests a £2 nightly fee to fund events.

Now the city council wants to go further and members of the authority’s cabinet will use a motion to call on all members to back proposals for a tourism tax to be adopted city-wide.

Cllr Nick Small, backed by his executive colleague, Cllr Harry Doyle, will ask the council to note how while Edinburgh was able to introduce the levy, English cities have yet to be given the powers.

The Labour motion said a tourism tax would “provide a dedicated funding stream to improve the visitor experience while reducing the financial burden on residents.” It is estimated a tourism tax could bring in around £11m if adopted.

It was confirmed earlier this month members of the ABID will be asked to vote on proposals from tomorrow that could generate an additional £6m for the city’s visitor economy, public realm and events calendar. If successful the term would begin on June 1, lasting until 2027.

The visitor economy in the Liverpool City Region is worth over £6bn, with over 58,000 people employed in the sector. Cllr Small’s motion said: “Cities across Europe such as Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Venice have successfully implemented tourism taxes, which have helped improve the visitor experience and maintain tourist attractions.”

Should members agree with the motion, they will endorse the position a proposal to include short-term lets as part of any tourism tax, “ensuring overnight stays are given equal treatment.” Any enhancements funded by a tourism tax would “contribute to job creation and economic growth within the city.”

If the motion is backed, the council will formally request Andrew Lewis, chief executive, to express its support and desire to introduce a tourism tax in Liverpool and support the current ballot to change the Accommodation BID arrangements on the basis that the levy is a worthwhile precursor to any future tourism tax.

The motion will go before Liverpool Council’s full meeting of members at the Town Hall on Wednesday April 2.