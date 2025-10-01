A Southport care home for older people, including those living with dementia, posed “safety risks” to its residents, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has said.

Dalemain House, a residential care home on Westcliffe Road run by Dalemain House Residential Home Ltd, was visited by inspectors on June 9, due to “emerging risk”. It received an overall rating of “requires improvement”.

At the time of the assessment, 19 people lived at the home and the CQC found three breaches of legal regulations relating to safe care and treatment of people, person centred care, and governance.

In the latest inspection report, published on September 22, the CQC said: “The provider was previously in breach of the legal regulation in relation to good governance. Improvements were not found at this assessment, and the provider remained in breach of this regulation.”

The CQC issued two warning notices on Dalemain House Residential Home Ltd on August 22 for “failing to meet the regulations related to safe care and treatment and good governance” at Dalemain House.

The report noted that people were “not always provided with safe care and treatment”., with the provider failing to “effectively analyse accidents and incidents to identify patterns and prevent recurrence”.

The environment posed “fire and safety risks” with issues such as unsecured furniture, missing window restrictors and unrestricted access to high-risk areas within the home. The CQC added that the provider did not always manage medicines safely, nor did it carry out competency assessments. Staff completed online training.

The report added: “Governance systems and processes were not robust, which impacted the provider’s ability to assess, monitor and improve the quality of care people received.

The provider demonstrated limited understanding of regulatory requirements and risk management. In some cases, they failed to notify CQC about incidents and safeguarding concerns. The service has operated without a registered manager since 2021; this concern was highlighted in the previous assessment which was carried out in 2022.”

While the CQC said people “did not always receive care that was person centred”, they did note that staff were “caring, compassionate and demonstrated a good understanding of people’s needs”. Staff collaborated effectively with other agencies to ensure “consistent care”.

People and their families generally expressed positive views about the care provided at Dalemain House. Family members said their relatives were safe and staff understood their needs well.

Family members knew who the manager was and felt confident raising concerns. Most reported good communication with the provider, stating they were updated about any changes in their relative’s health. They felt the home was well managed.

People and their families described staff as “lovely”, “kind”, “friendly” and “helpful.” They were happy with the environment, stating, “The home is clean” and, “I see staff wearing PPE.”

Family members confirmed their relatives had access to enough food and drink and were offered choice at mealtimes that suited their preferences. Some did, however, raise concerns about environmental hazards and their relative’s experiencing isolation. The CQC said these concerns were fed back to the manager and an action plan implemented.

Dalemain House is rated as “requires improvement” for all key indicators - safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.