A local businessman has changed the name of his popular pub, in protest of the government’s plans to introduce a digital ID.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Davies, with help from the local community in New Brighton, has changed the name of his pub, The James Atherton, to The George Orwell — in a nod to the author’s dystopian novel about the control of society.

Davies, known for the regeneration of New Brighton’s Victoria Quarter, has a history of making bold political statements through his venues and through art. In 2020, he captured national attention by renaming The James Atherton as The Three B*llends, as a response to the government’s Covid lockdown policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'George Orwell' in New Brighton. | La Vida Liverpool

Now, he has turned his focus to the government’s renewed interest in digital ID. On Friday (September 26), he unveiled the pub’s new name, with projections also displayed in the area.

Davies has also renamed other Victoria Road buildings The Ministry of Truth and The Ministry of Love – direct references to Orwell’s novel, 1984 - underlining his warning that digital IDs represent a dangerous move towards authoritarian control.

The timing of the unveiling came just before a weekend of protests on Saturday (September 27) and Sunday (September 28), at the start of the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

New Brighton pub changes name. | La Vida Liverpool

The New Brighton activity and the Liverpool protests are backed by the Together Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Miller, co-founder of Together, said: “We shall not let the Prime Minister weaponize his political problems to impose a Biometric State Surveillance System on us all. That is not the British way. We call on all the public to make their voices heard. We say No to Digital ID.”

Speaking about the New Brighton initiative, Daniel Davies said: “This is about waking people up. We don’t want a future where every part of our lives is monitored and controlled. That’s not freedom — that’s Orwell.”