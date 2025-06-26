Liverpool drivers hit with £92,000 of yellow box fines - see which junction was the worst

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Jun 2025, 13:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An RAC analysis shows that Liverpool is among the top areas issuing PCNs for yellow box junction contraventions, with fines reaching £92,025.

Drivers in ten local authority areas newly enforcing yellow box junctions paid fines worth a combined £998,640 last year, including Liverpool, according to RAC analysis.

Up until May 2022, only councils in London and Cardiff could enforce yellow box junctions and other moving traffic contraventions, such as driving the wrong way up a one-way street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Freedom of Information requests sent to other councils in England that had applied for the powers since this time show that as of the start of this year, 36 separate boxes outside the two capital cities were being enforced – with a total of 32,748 penalty charge notices (PCNs) being issued to drivers stopping in them in 2024 alone.

Yellow box junction at St Ann Street.placeholder image
Yellow box junction at St Ann Street. | Google

PCNs are generally £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days of the notice being issued.

The RAC’s analysis found wildly varying numbers of PCNs being handed out in different council areas, with Manchester City Council bringing in almost half (49%) of all yellow box revenue outside of London and Cardiff.

Liverpool placed fourth in the list of the top local authority areas, with 3,376 PCNs handed out for four box junctions, totalling £92,025. The yellow box at St Ann Street, in the L3 area, raised the most PCN revenue in the city.

Related topics:LiverpoolRACDriversEnglandManchester City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice