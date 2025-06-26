Liverpool drivers hit with £92,000 of yellow box fines - see which junction was the worst
Drivers in ten local authority areas newly enforcing yellow box junctions paid fines worth a combined £998,640 last year, including Liverpool, according to RAC analysis.
Up until May 2022, only councils in London and Cardiff could enforce yellow box junctions and other moving traffic contraventions, such as driving the wrong way up a one-way street.
Freedom of Information requests sent to other councils in England that had applied for the powers since this time show that as of the start of this year, 36 separate boxes outside the two capital cities were being enforced – with a total of 32,748 penalty charge notices (PCNs) being issued to drivers stopping in them in 2024 alone.
PCNs are generally £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days of the notice being issued.
The RAC’s analysis found wildly varying numbers of PCNs being handed out in different council areas, with Manchester City Council bringing in almost half (49%) of all yellow box revenue outside of London and Cardiff.
Liverpool placed fourth in the list of the top local authority areas, with 3,376 PCNs handed out for four box junctions, totalling £92,025. The yellow box at St Ann Street, in the L3 area, raised the most PCN revenue in the city.
