Major restoration plan for one of Liverpool's most historic buildings

Stonemasons will help carry out the proposed work at Liverpool Empire Theatre.

One of Liverpool’s most historical cultural venues is in line for a face lift. In almost a century in its current guise, The Empire Theatre on Lime Street has welcomed a stellar lineup of performances including the Rolling Stones, Elton John and Queen.

Looking ahead to the next 100 years, the firm in charge of managing the more than 2,000-seat venue has lodged a planning application with Liverpool Council to undertake some repair and redecoration works on the front facade. It is the first proposed major renovation of the site in decades.

Having begun life as The New Prince of Wales Theatre and Opera House in 1866, a year later its name changed to the Royal Alexandra Theatre and Opera House to honour the Princess of Wales. It was renamed to the Empire in 1886 and became the venue we know today in 1924.

A number of changes are proposed for the front of the Lime Street location including fixes to windows, the canopy and the stone frontage. According to planning documents sent to Liverpool Council by ATG Entertainment – which manages the theatre – work will include cleaning the top of the theatre canopy to remove all vegetation. Gully positions will be cleaned out to the top of the canopy and ensure rainwater pipes are running freely.

Where damage to the neo-classical portland stone work exists, including exposed steel or allowing for water ingress, stonemasons will be employed to check over the area and replace mortar where required. To allow for the work to go ahead, scaffolding would be required around the canopy, with contractors to provide additional details of how this would be worked out.

Four suffragettes speaking outside the Empire Theatre, Liverpool, in 1908. | Museum of London/Heritage Images/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones, Elton John and Queen have all performed at Liverpool Empire Theatre. | coward_lion/stock.adobe.com

Metal and timber works will undergo renovations, as well as a series of repairs to windows throughout the building. Original glass, taken from a window that is beyond repair owing to potential decay, is to be repurposed where possible.

