Liverpool FC's 2025 Premier League victory parade will span 15km. Road closures will be in force.

It’s less than two weeks until thousands of Liverpool supporters descend on the city to celebrate the Reds’ Premier League title win.

The Premier League trophy parade will take place on Bank Holiday Monday (May 26), covering 15km and ending in the city centre.

Those planning to line the route and cheer the team on should expect the city to be extremely busy, not only on the Monday, but also in the days beforehand as Liverpool is hosting the major music event, Radio 1 Big Weekend. Cunard’s Queen Anne will also be sailing into the city on Monday, which is expected to attract crowds.

Below is all the key information you need to know, including timings, route, road closures and travel advice.

What time will Liverpool’s victory parade begin?

The parade will begin from 2.30pm. It is expected the 15km-long parade will last anywhere between 3 to 5 hours, but this is subject to change.

Liverpool FC victory parade route

The 15km victory parade route will start at Allerton Maze and will travel north bound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and Rocket flyover. From there it will journey along:

Queens Drive

Mill Bank

West Derby Road

Islington

Leeds Street

The Strand

Route finishes at Blundell Street

Liverpool FC victory parade road closures

The Strand will be closed northbound from the Upper Parliament Street/Great George Street junction to Leeds Street/Great Howard Street junction from 4.00am to 10.00pm or until it is safe to re-open.

The southbound lane will be closed from approx. 12.00pm – 8.00pm, again subject to crowd safety requirements. Additionally, Leeds Street City bound will be closed from 12.00pm until approx. 8.00pm.

Will there be dedicated viewing areas?

The route is 15km long and the advice is to use the length of the route. There are no dedicated viewing areas but there will be animation across the route this year. A guide to best bars for parade day can be found here.

Liverpool FC victory parade travel advice

The council is strongly advising people to stay local if they can and walk or cycle if possible. If you are using public transport, check the latest timetables and allow more time. Click here to get all the latest Merseytravel advice.