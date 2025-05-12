Hooters is hosting a huge party for Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade.

Following the Reds’ 5-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur last month, the highly-awaited trophy parade will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26. The 15km parade will begin at 2.30pm, travelling around the city before heading to The Strand.

With Hooters Liverpool located right next to The Strand, on Water Street, the venue is hosting a free party with food and drink offers, live music, Liverpool TV, free pool and an outdoor serving hatch. Running from 12.00pm, the party will be well underway by the time the Liverpool FC bus arrives from 5.00pm.

Hooters Liverpool. | Submitted

Free tickets are needed for entry, which can be secured here. ‘Hooters girls’ will also be serving from the window to anyone passing down Water Street and onto The Strand for all the celebrations.

The parade party will run until 10.00pm. Full Liverpool FC victory parade details can be found here.