The family of a Liverpool fan who was killed after being hit by a car in Yorkshire have paid tribute to ‘a man with the biggest heart’.

On Saturday, June 21 at 11.30pm, South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a collision involving a white Vauxhall Astra GTC and pedestrian on Bawtry Road, near the junction where it meets The Avenue.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, and has now been named as Chris Greenaway.

In a statement on Tuesday (July 1), his family said: “On Saturday 21 June our lives changed forever when Chris was involved in a collision that took his life.

“The messages received in tribute to Chris echo what we, as his family, knew him to be - a man with the biggest heart, an even bigger smile and the ability to find joy in the smallest of things.

Chris Greenaway.

“Chris will always be remembered for his laughter, his love of animals, his passion for Liverpool FC and the unwavering love and kindness he gave to all who knew him.”

Chris’ family added: “If anybody has any information to share with the police, no matter how small, we would urge you to contact them. In time, we may have the answers we need in relation to Chris’s death.

“We thank you for your kind words and ask that you continue to respect our privacy whilst we grieve.”

A 31-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and causing death by dangerous driving, remains on bail.

South Yorkshire Police said it continues to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101, or submit footage here. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.