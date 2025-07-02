Blue’s Clues and BBC Radio Merseyside star Kevin Duala is set to join the cast of Cinderella at Liverpool’s iconic Epstein Theatre.

The One Show and Radio Merseyside presenter will play Cinders’ best friend Buttons at the historic Hanover Street venue.

He joins Coronation Street favourite Katie McGlynn as Cinderella and Liverpool panto royalty Leanne Campbell who will appear live on stage as the Fairy Godmother in Regal Entertainments Ltd’s Christmas production.

Cinderella will run from December 5 to January 4, with tickets on sale now.

The Epstein Theatre, which closed its doors in June 2023, now has new leaseholders and a new management team which is promising a busy programme of entertainment reflecting the theatre’s century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime.