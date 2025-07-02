15 Liverpool restaurants and takeaways handed new food hygiene ratings including zero star

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 14:24 BST

Check out the latest food hygiene ratings for 15 Liverpool restaurants, with one needing urgent improvement.

15 Liverpool restaurants have been given new food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency.

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of July 2, 2025.

Daffodil received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 26, 2025.

1. Daffodil, Canning Dock, Liverpool

Daffodil received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 26, 2025. | Emma Dukes

A Sushi Bar received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 26, 2025.

2. A Sushi Bar, Myrtle Street, Liverpool

A Sushi Bar received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 26, 2025. | Google

Clockwise received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 26, 2025.

3. Clockwise (co-working space), Edward Pavilion, Salthouse Quay, Liverpool

Clockwise received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 26, 2025. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

Toro's Steakhouse received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 25, 2025.

4. Toro's Steakhouse, Bold Street, Liverpool

Toro's Steakhouse received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 25, 2025. | Toro's Steakhouse

