The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of July 2, 2025.

1 . Daffodil, Canning Dock, Liverpool Daffodil received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 26, 2025. | Emma Dukes

2 . A Sushi Bar, Myrtle Street, Liverpool A Sushi Bar received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 26, 2025. | Google

3 . Clockwise (co-working space), Edward Pavilion, Salthouse Quay, Liverpool Clockwise received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 26, 2025. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0