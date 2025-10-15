Liverpool named as finalist for prestigious European Capital of Innovation title

The European Commission has named Liverpool as one of three finalists of the 2026 European Capital of Innovation Awards (iCapital).

Supported by the European Innovation Council under Horizon Europe, the iCapital prize is awarded to cities that act as front-runners in leveraging innovation to shape more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient urban environments.

No UK city has ever won the prestigious award, but Liverpool is now in with a chance.

Liverpool’s bid is named ‘LIFE’, which stands for ‘Liverpool Innovates for Everyone’.

It is focused on what the city and the wider city region has achieved since being European Capital of Culture in 2008, detailing the work that has been done and is ongoing to inspire young people and improve people’s lives through inclusive innovation.

Through the shortlisting process Liverpool has been recognised for driving signifi cant urban transformation, through its commitment to cultural regeneration and technological advancement. It has not just reflected on past successes however, but used these important milestones to accelerate and transform its ongoing strategy.

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram said: “I’ve been telling everyone that will listen in government that we are an innovation powerhouse, so I’m delighted Liverpool has been shortlisted to be the European Capital of Innovation. It’s a powerful recognition of the incredible progress we’ve made – and the bold ambitions we have for the future.

“Innovation isn’t just something we do – it’s who we are. From world-fi rst breakthroughs in science and medicine to our pioneering Innovation Zone, we’re proving that when you invest in people, places and ideas, you can create something truly transformative.

“As we look to the future, we want to cement our place as the go to city region for AI, advanced manufacturing and life sciences.

“This shortlisting is a testament to the creativity, resilience and talent of our people – and a signal to the world that the Liverpool City Region is leading the way.”

Councillor Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, added: “This is fantastic news for our city and reflects our growing reputation for driving innovation.

“We are renowned for the way we innovate in delivering mass events of global signifi cance, how we deliver our public services and ensure opportunities are accessible to all people regardless of their background.

“Becoming European Capital of Innovation would reinforce our status as a beacon of best practice and give us further opportunity to both share our knowledge, and also learn from others.”

The other two finalists, alongside Liverpool, are Grenoble Alpes Métropole and Rotterdam.

All finalists will be invited to join the prestigious iCapital Alumni network, composed of previous finalists of the iCapital Awards.

The winners will be celebrated at the iCapital Awards ceremony in Turin (Italy) on December 4, 2025, during the ‘Cities Innovate Summit’.