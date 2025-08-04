Major Liverpool and Isle of Man ferry services cancelled as Storm Floris causes disruption
The Met Office says Storm Floris is expected to be an “unseasonably disruptive storm” bringing very strong winds of up to 90mph and some heavy rain.
A yellow warning for wind is in force until 11.59pm, covering a swathe of the northern half of the UK.
As a result, ferry services between Liverpool and the Isle of Man are facing disruption and cancellations.
In a statement on Monday morning, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said: “Due to Storm Floris, Manannan sailings (07:15 (IOM - LIV) & 11:00 (LIV - IOM) have been cancelled, Manannan is due to leave Douglas for Liverpool at 16:00.
“Manxman is running with a delay due to weather conditions. The evening sailings to Heysham are currently at risk, a final decision will be made no later than 17:30.”
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is also warning that Tuesday morning’s services between Heysham and Douglas may be impacted by the storm. Passengers are advised to keep an eye on the Steam Packet website for the latest travel updates.
