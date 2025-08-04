Steven Gerrard raves about 'heavy' Sunday roast at Liverpool restaurant

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Aug 2025, 10:31 BST
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard enjoys and praises a 'heavy' Sunday roast at a local restaurant.

Steven Gerrard has praised a local restaurant’s roast offering, after enjoying the hearty meal on Sunday (August 3).

The Reds legend visited Home on Liverpool Road South in Maghull over the weekend, a family-run bar and bistro.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard enjoys and praises a 'heavy' Sunday roast at a local restaurant.placeholder image
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard enjoys and praises a 'heavy' Sunday roast at a local restaurant. | Getty / Adobe (AI stock image) / Canva

The Maghull restaurant has an impressive Google rating of 4.9 out of five stars, and serves a popular Sunday roast with options including the Vegetable Roast, Topside of Beef, Glazed Gammon Chicken Breast and Lamb Shank, all served with roast potatoes, carrot and swede mash, roast carrot and parsnip, buttered cabbage, tender stem broccoli, Yorkshire pudding and HOMEmade gravy.

Home Liverpool shared a photo of the former Liverpool star on Instagram on Sunday. Posting on his story, Gerrard then wrote: “Heavy roast.”

Related topics:Steven GerrardLiverpoolRestaurantSunday roastGoogle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice