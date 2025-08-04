Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard enjoys and praises a 'heavy' Sunday roast at a local restaurant.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Gerrard has praised a local restaurant’s roast offering, after enjoying the hearty meal on Sunday (August 3).

The Reds legend visited Home on Liverpool Road South in Maghull over the weekend, a family-run bar and bistro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard enjoys and praises a 'heavy' Sunday roast at a local restaurant. | Getty / Adobe (AI stock image) / Canva

The Maghull restaurant has an impressive Google rating of 4.9 out of five stars, and serves a popular Sunday roast with options including the Vegetable Roast, Topside of Beef, Glazed Gammon Chicken Breast and Lamb Shank, all served with roast potatoes, carrot and swede mash, roast carrot and parsnip, buttered cabbage, tender stem broccoli, Yorkshire pudding and HOMEmade gravy.

Home Liverpool shared a photo of the former Liverpool star on Instagram on Sunday. Posting on his story, Gerrard then wrote: “Heavy roast.”