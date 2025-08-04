Steven Gerrard raves about 'heavy' Sunday roast at Liverpool restaurant
Steven Gerrard has praised a local restaurant’s roast offering, after enjoying the hearty meal on Sunday (August 3).
The Reds legend visited Home on Liverpool Road South in Maghull over the weekend, a family-run bar and bistro.
The Maghull restaurant has an impressive Google rating of 4.9 out of five stars, and serves a popular Sunday roast with options including the Vegetable Roast, Topside of Beef, Glazed Gammon Chicken Breast and Lamb Shank, all served with roast potatoes, carrot and swede mash, roast carrot and parsnip, buttered cabbage, tender stem broccoli, Yorkshire pudding and HOMEmade gravy.
Home Liverpool shared a photo of the former Liverpool star on Instagram on Sunday. Posting on his story, Gerrard then wrote: “Heavy roast.”
