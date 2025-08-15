Liverpool markets expand with two new additions

Liverpool is set to welcome two new markets this summer.

Dovecot and Norris Green will host markets for the first time, following on from the success of the new Stanley Park Market.

The new offerings will join regular community markets at Allerton Hall and Lark Lane.

Locals will be able to experience Liv Fest at Dovecot Park from 11.00am to 4.00pm next Sunday (August 24). The event - running in partnership with the Olivia’s Butterfly Foundation and local neighbourhood teams - will include rides, inflatables, dance performances alongside a 20-stall market featuring local traders selling a range of products including cakes, woodwork, clothing and more.

The following Sunday (August 31), people will be able to enjoy Norris Green Community Market at Ellergreen Lifestyles Centre, between 10.00am and 4.00pm. The market will feature around 20 stalls showcasing top local traders including sweet treats, clothing, accessories and more, as well as community stalls and activities.

Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture Health and Wellbeing, Councillor Harry Doyle, said: “We have a really strong markets offer, but we know from talking to traders and customers that there is always the appetite for something new and fresh, and creative ideas can only improve what we currently have.

“Last year we saw the huge success of Stanley Park Market which has now become a regular fixture in our calendar, and the introduction of new pop-up Christmas markets in the city centre was also very well received.

“By testing out these new markets, it gives a great sense of what people want, and we’ll be keen to hear feedback from everyone involved so this can help shape future programmes.”