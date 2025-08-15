This is the dramatic moment a quad biker driver attempted to ram a police car in Liverpool - and ending up flipping over the front bonnet.

The dashcam footage by Merseyside Police shows the driver intentionally colliding with the police car twice and narrowly missing an officer.

Merseyside Police officers had spotted a man pushing the bike with no registration plate in Kensington, at around 9.00pm on August 12. He rode away and officers in a patrol car located the vehicle a short time later.

On seeing the police vehicle, the man rode the quad bike at the vehicle in an attempt to evade officers, ramming it to the front before reversing into a parked car and ramming the police car a second time, narrowly missing an officer who had left the vehicle to detain the rider.

A 29-year-old man from Everton was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property. He was assessed in hospital and later taken onto police custody to be interviewed

Chief Inspector Steve Robinson said: “Thankfully no officers were hurt during the course of this incident, but the results of the suspect’s reckless actions could have been far worse.

“We will never tolerate people who put the safety of themselves and other road users at risk by driving uninsured vehicles with no licence in a dangerous manner.

A man has been arrested. | Merseyside Police

“Our officers turn up to work every day knowing they could face challenging and dynamic situations. They do so willingly because they are committed to protecting the public from harm.

“But there can never be any excuse for anyone deliberately driving at officers knowing full well that their actions could cause serious injury or worse."

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting reference 25000666955

