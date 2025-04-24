Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool has been awarded Marmot City status by Sir Michael Marmot.

Liverpool has officially been awarded Marmot City status, a national recognition of the city council’s commitment to reducing health inequalities and improving wellbeing for every resident.

The status was formally awarded by Professor Sir Michael Marmot, a leading figure in health equity, during a visit to the city on Wednesday (April 23).

Sir Michael visited Liverpool to highlight the city’s efforts to address the root causes of poor health including poverty, poor housing, low-paid and unstable employment, and unequal access to education.

These wider issues have a significant impact on how long people live and how healthy they are throughout their lives, with people in Liverpool living shorter lives and spending more time in poor health compared to the national average.

Liverpool City Council says that, in some areas, life expectancy is up to 15 years lower, and residents may experience up to 18 more years of ill health than those in more affluent neighbourhoods.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the council said: “To respond to these challenges, Liverpool has developed a coordinated approach through the Fairer, Healthier Liverpool (FHL) Partnership a collaboration between the City Council, NHS, voluntary and community organisations, and other key partners.”

The collaboration includes taking early action to prevent poor health and working towards embedding fairness and health into all policies and services.

Examples of the work already underway include the development of Liverpool’s ‘Health in All Policies’ approach, which ensures health is embedded into decisions around planning, housing, and regeneration.

Additionally, the Healthy Boost Project, supports local families by providing fruit and vegetable vouchers helping to improve diets, access to healthy food, mental health, and overall wellbeing.

Speaking about the achievement, Councillor Harry Doyle, Cabinet Member for Culture, Health and Wellbeing said: “Being recognised as a Marmot City reinforces our determination to build a Liverpool where every resident can thrive.

“It places health and equity at the centre of our future, ensuring that the next generation of children and young people grow up in a city where wellbeing is prioritised, and prevention is embedded into everything we do.”