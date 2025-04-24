Explore the star-studded film 'Heads of State,' featuring Idris Elba and John Cena, filmed partly in Liverpool.

A brand new, action-packed comedy, Heads of State, is coming to Prime Video this summer featuring Idris Elba and John Cena. And, it was partly filmed in Liverpool.

Sharing the newly released trailer on Instagram, Liverpool Film Office said: “Was great to welcome this production to the city in 2023.” According to the Liverpool Film Office, filming locations included the Port of Liverpool and St George’s Hall.

Heads of State film plot

The exciting new film sees Idris Elba and John Cena star as the Prime Minister of the UK and President of the US, with the pair setting aside their differences in a bid to save the world. After becoming targets of a foreign adversary, they team up with MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) to find a solution.

As well as being filmed in Liverpool, the movie was reportedly filmed in London, France and Italy.

Heads of State film cast

Heads of State will be released on Prime Video on July 2, 2025.