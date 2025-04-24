New Prime Video movie Heads of State starring Idris Elba & John Cena filmed in Liverpool - filming locations
A brand new, action-packed comedy, Heads of State, is coming to Prime Video this summer featuring Idris Elba and John Cena. And, it was partly filmed in Liverpool.
Sharing the newly released trailer on Instagram, Liverpool Film Office said: “Was great to welcome this production to the city in 2023.” According to the Liverpool Film Office, filming locations included the Port of Liverpool and St George’s Hall.
Heads of State film plot
The exciting new film sees Idris Elba and John Cena star as the Prime Minister of the UK and President of the US, with the pair setting aside their differences in a bid to save the world. After becoming targets of a foreign adversary, they team up with MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) to find a solution.
As well as being filmed in Liverpool, the movie was reportedly filmed in London, France and Italy.
Heads of State film cast
- John Cena
- Idris Elba
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas
- Jack Quaid
- Paddy Considine
- Stephen Root
- Carla Gugino
- Sarah Niles
- Richard Coyle
- Clare Foster
- Katrina Durden
- Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Heads of State will be released on Prime Video on July 2, 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.