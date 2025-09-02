New mobile CCTV cameras target 'incredibly dangerous' driving near Liverpool schools

The new CCTV cameras aim to tackle “drive throughs”.

Mobile CCTV cameras have been introduced at Liverpool schools, in a bid to improve “incredibly dangerous” driving.

According to Liverpool City Council, a shocking 436 vehicles have refused to stop for school crossings since the start of the year.

The new CCTV cameras are in place at key School Crossing Patrol (SCP) sites, and aim to tackle “drive throughs” - incidents where drivers illegally fail to stop when directed by a School Crossing Patrol officer.

The cameras, which will be rotated between the city’s worst-affected locations, are part of a broader campaign to educate drivers about their legal responsibilities and to deter dangerous behaviour. Footage captured will be used as evidence for prosecution where necessary.

Stock image of a school crossing patrol.

Speaking about the initiative, a spokesperson for Liverpool City Council said: “It is illegal and incredibly dangerous not to stop when instructed by a School Crossing Patrol.

“These patrols are there to protect some of our most vulnerable road users – children and families crossing the road to and from school. Ignoring them puts lives at risk.”

The Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 makes it an offence not to stop when signalled by a School Crossing Patrol. Penalties can include a fine of up to £1,000, three penalty points, and even disqualification from driving.

This initiative is in addition to the School Streets restrictions which will see up to 50 locations across Liverpool getting traffic camera enforcement to either reduce or calm motorised traffic.