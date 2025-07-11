Liverpool NHS Trust pays out over £4.5m in A&E negligence claims

A Liverpool NHS Trust has paid out more than £4.5m in negligence claims since 2019.

Figures obtained by Medical Negligence Assist through Freedom of Information (FOI) requests found that, since 2019, Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust has had to pay out over £4.5m to patients who lodged claims following negligence in an A&E setting.

Over the past five years, the Trust - which provides acute hospital services from Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool University Dental Hospital, Broadgreen Hospital, and Aintree University Hospital - has paid out a total of £4,747,539, with the highest amount being paid in 2023/24, at £2,332,772.

From 2019 to 2024, 111 claims regarding A&E negligence were lodged against Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust, 81 of which were settled. The second-highest number of claims was made in 2019/20, when 25 claims were filed against the trust. A year later, this number decreased to 18 claims.

The Trust has seen a rise in the number of claims over the past year, compared to 2022/23, with a total of 28.

But, this issue isn’t exclusive to the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust, with figures gathered by NHS Resolution revealing that 6,488 claims have been made against NHS Trusts across the country since 2019 for negligence regarding accident and emergency services.

Of the 6,488 claims, 4,574 were settled with Trusts having to pay out a total of £608,343,606 in compensation to claimants.

There are several reasons why A&E services have been overwhelmed over the past few years, with two of the main causes being staff shortages and overcrowding in the majority of hospitals across the country.

A rise in patient waiting times has also piled pressure on A&E services, with thousands of patients having to wait up to three days, and spending time on hospital corridors. Medical Negligence Assist said the main reason for many claims made against the NHS was a failed or delayed diagnosis, which was responsible for 2,224 claims alone over the past five years.

A spokesperson for NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group said: “Patient safety is our top priority and we take all safety incidents extremely seriously. All incidents are reviewed to ensure we learn from them and we inform patients of incidents relating to their care.

“We have made significant improvements over the last 12 months in our Emergency Departments at Aintree University Hospital and the Royal Liverpool University Hospital and both have recently been rated as Good overall, and for being safe, following inspections by the Care Quality Commission."